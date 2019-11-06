Officers did not cause crash that injured man during pursuit last summer, IIU says

The Independent Investigation Unit says no charges should be laid against an RCMP officer involved in a car chase where a man suffered a chest fracture following a police pursuit.

The incident happened near Camperville, Man., a town about 94 km north of Dauphin, in August 2018.

According to the police watchdog, RCMP officers got into a high speed chase with a vehicle after they were told the driver made threats against a woman, and may have been armed.

During the pursuit, the suspect crashed into a ditch, and was taken to Dauphin Hospital with a chest fracture.

The IIU concluded that the man was at fault in the crash, and that the officer's actions did not contribute to the collision.

