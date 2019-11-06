Skip to Main Content
Officers did not cause crash that injured man during pursuit last summer, IIU says
The Independent Investigation Unit says no charges should be laid against an RCMP officer involved in a car chase where a man suffered a chest fracture following a police pursuit. 

Man crashed into a ditch while being pursued by police in August 2018

The Independent Investigation Unit launched an investigation after a man suffered a chest fracture following a police pursuit near Camperville, Man., last August. (CBC)

The incident happened near Camperville, Man., a town about 94 km north of Dauphin, in August 2018.  

According to the police watchdog, RCMP officers got into a high speed chase with a vehicle after they were told the driver made threats against a woman, and may have been armed. 

During the pursuit, the suspect crashed into a ditch, and was taken to Dauphin Hospital with a chest fracture. 

The IIU concluded that the man was at fault in the crash, and that the officer's actions did not contribute to the collision.

