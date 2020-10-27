Manitoba's police watchdog investigating report man's ribs were broken during 2019 arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances around an incident in which two of a man's ribs were reportedly broken during an arrest by Winnipeg police.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was notified of the incident by the Winnipeg Police Service on Monday.

The same day, the Law Enforcement Review Agency — which investigates civilian complaints about police in the province — told Winnipeg police it had received medical evidence indicating a man who was detained by police in May 2019 had been injured as a result of the incident.

According to a Tuesday news release from the IIU, the police service said officers saw three men in the area of Salter Street and Mountain Avenue on May 26, 2019, in a dispute involving what appeared to be guns. The officers arrested two of the men, while one ran away. Officers used force to restrain him, the IIU said.

The Independent Investigation Unit is mandated to investigate all incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death. Because broken ribs are considered a serious injury, the IIU has launched an investigation.

Anyone who may have information or video footage that could help the investigation is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

More from CBC Manitoba: