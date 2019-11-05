Police watchdog investigates after man's arm broken during arrest in Winnipeg

A 36-year-old man's arm was broken during his arrest in Winnipeg late last month, the Independent Investigation Unit says.

Police told the police watchdog that officers saw a man acting suspiciously in the north rear lane of William Avenue W., west of Juba Street, on Oct. 29.

They said they tried to take him into custody, but he was unco-operative and they had to use force to arrest him, said a news release from the IIU.

The man was taken to the Winnipeg Remand Centre and then to Health Sciences Centre, where his broken arm was treated.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was told about the incident later that same day.

The IIU, which investigates serious incidents involving police in the province, said a broken arm is considered a serious injury under its regulations, and it's mandated to investigate.

The police watchdog asks witnesses or other people who have information or video footage that might help the investigation to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing, so the IIU isn't releasing any more details at this point.