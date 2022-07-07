Manitoba police watchdog investigates after woman's arm, nose broken in RCMP custody

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a woman's arm and nose were broken while she was in RCMP custody in Portage la Prairie on Canada Day.

The Independent Investigation Unit says RCMP arrested a woman in Amaranth, Man., and brought her to Portage la Prairie to hold in custody on July 1.

While she was in a cell, officers used force to restrain her, the IIU said in a news release on Thursday.

After she was released, she complained of pain in her hand, face and arms and was taken to the local hospital for treatment.

On July 5, RCMP learned the woman had sustained a broken nose and a broken right arm.

That's considered a serious injury, so the police watchdog is mandated to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information or video footage that could help investigators is asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

