'Imprecisions' in testimony of Brandon officer accused of perjury don't show intent to mislead: IIU

Manitoba's police watchdog doesn't believe the evidence supports allegations of perjury levelled at a Brandon police officer about two years ago.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba investigated a complaint alleging the officer committed perjury in January 2021, saying her statements were at odds with what was in emails she'd sent earlier.

"The affected person pointed out discrepancies between the officer's testimony at trial and the email exchange, suggesting that the officer may have committed perjury," the IIU said in a news release on Monday.

"While the officer's testimony may have contained imprecision, there was no evidence to suggest an intent to mislead the court."

Intending to mislead, stating something that is false, and doing so while knowing the statement is false are the three bars that need to be cleared in order for IIU investigators to lay a charge of perjury, the news release said.

The June 2021 complaint to the IIU said emails between the officer and a Crown prosecutor contradicted statements the officer made in court in January 2021.

IIU investigators looked at a variety of evidence, including incident reports, charges against the person who lodged the complaint, court documents, witness testimony and interviews. An investigator also reviewed a transcript of the trial and the email exchange.

On June 24, investigators visited the complainant, who was incarcerated at Milner Ridge Correctional Institution.

The man told the investigators he was interviewed by the Brandon police officer twice in one day about allegations of forcible confinement and sexual assault. The first was video recorded, but he told the IIU that the second wasn't recorded.

"The [man] stated that when the police officer was questioned at trial about this, she provided a number of excuses as to why a recording was not obtained," the IIU said in its report. "The [man] felt that she was being dishonest in the answers she provided."

The man also pointed to perceived discrepancies in an email exchange between the officer and a Crown attorney.

In the emails, the officer said the man "neither confirmed nor denied that he had sexual contact" with the woman at the centre of the allegations he was facing. At trial, the officer said he denied having sexual contact with the woman, the IIU said.

The man suggested this was perjury.

The officer's testimony may have contained imprecise details, but that didn't amount to intent to mislead, which is part of the definition of perjury, the IIU said.

