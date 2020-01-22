Manitoba police watchdog probes man's back injury from Brandon police beanbag gun

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after Brandon police injured a man's back when officers fired a beanbag gun in an attempt to subdue him.

Brandon police said officers called about a man in a home were threatened with a knife when they arrived at the residence around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Independent Investigation Unit said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police asked the man to give up the knife but he threw it at a vehicle, which an officer was standing behind, while trying to flee, the release said.

Police then fired a beanbag gun — which the IIU described as a "less lethal" firearm — which caused a contusion to the man's back.

He was taken into custody and then to Brandon Regional Health Centre, where he was treated and released back into police custody.

The IIU said it is mandated to investigate because the incident involves the discharge of a firearm that caused an injury.

The unit asks anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information or video footage that could help investigators to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.