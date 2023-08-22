Police watchdog investigates man's death after arrest in Brandon

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was arrested by Brandon police on Sunday.

The man was arrested for flight from police, drug and breach of release offences, says a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates all serious injuries and deaths in police custody.

While in custody, the man displayed unusual behaviour, which prompted police to call Brandon Fire and Emergency Services to take him to hospital, the news release says.

However, the man's condition deteriorated rapidly, and he was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the Brandon Regional Health Centre.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the man's death can contact the Independent Investigation Unit at 1-844-667-6060.

Since the investigation involves a fatality, the police watchdog also asked the Manitoba Police Commission to appoint a civilian monitor.