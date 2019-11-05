Police watchdog investigating use of force in arrest of 15-year-old

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after the RCMP used force to arrest a 15-year-old girl in Flin Flon, Man last month.

The RCMP were called to a home in the northern community on Oct. 21 and arrested the girl. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was told about the arrest on Nov. 1.

The RCMP told the IIU the officers believed it was necessary to use force.

The girl was taken to the Flin Flon Hospital where she was assessed and released back into police custody.

The IIU, which looks into serious incidents involving police in the province, said that although she didn't sustain any serious injuries, the civilian director reviewed the circumstances of the use of force and the arrest and believed it was in the public interest to investigate.

The watchdog is asking anyone with information or video footage that could help with the investigation to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing, so the IIU can't give any more details at this point.