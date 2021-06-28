Fans to return to stands at Winnipeg's IG Field for Valour FC matches in July

Sports fans will soon be allowed to return to the stands at IG Field in Winnipeg for the first time in months — if they are fully vaccinated.

Valour FC says it will allow up to 2,000 spectators at the stadium starting on July 7 and for subsequent matches scheduled this summer, says a news release.

That's about six per cent of the stadium's capacity.

However, the team says only people who are fully vaccinated can attend.

Attendees will have to show their immunization card to get into the stadium, either in digital or physical form.

Once there, fans will be seated in pods, and physically distanced from other groups of fans. They'll also be required to purchase food along with alcoholic drinks, the news release says.

Tickets go on sale for the July 7 game on Monday, July 5 at 10 a.m.

Valour FC season ticket members will get first access to tickets, the news release says.