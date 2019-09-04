Man tells police he found wallet, gets charged for identity theft

A traffic stop on Portage Avenue led to a man being charged with identity theft in Winnipeg.

Police pulled the vehicle over around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the Sturgeon Creek area of Portage Avenue.

While officers were speaking to the driver, one of the four passengers said he found a wallet belonging to someone else.

Inside the wallet was identification belonging to several different people, some reported stolen between May and September.

The 44-year-old man was placed under arrest, at which time police also found an alphabet stencil set and number stencil among his belongings.

He is charged with identity theft and possession of a forged document, among other offences.

At the same time, another passenger said he found a credit card. The 37-year-old was placed under arrest when police found him with identification belonging to three different people.

More news from CBC Manitoba: