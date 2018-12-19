More ice on the way after traffic mayhem in Winnipeg and on highways

A special weather statement has been issued as icy conditions slip across southern Manitoba Wednesday night.

Showers tracked across the province Wednesday afternoon, followed by plummeting temperatures in the wake of a passing cold front, Environment Canada says.

Areas affected by Wednesday's special weather statement for icy conditions. (Environment Canada)

As a result, they're warning of slippery and icy conditions on roadways and sidewalks, getting worse Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The slip-n-slide began just after midnight in western Manitoba, with three semis hitting the ditch on the Trans-Canada Highway about 12 kilometres west of Brandon by 6:30 a.m.

The driver of one of the semis was taken to hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another six vehicles hit the ditch north of Brandon near the Rapid City turnoff, RCMP said, blaming icy road conditions for contributing to all the collisions.

During Wednesday's afternoon rush hour, drivers trying to get through Confusion Corner were stymied by a power outage that took out traffic lights in all directions. Another outage was reported in Garden City a short time later, also blamed on the weather, affecting 635 customers.

TRAFFIC ALERT: HYDRO POWER OUTAGE.<br>Power is out down Pembina from McMillan to Harrow.Including Confusion Corner.<br>Traffic lights are out as well.<br>Please treat as a 4 way stop at these intersections.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/HJuilYIf4a">pic.twitter.com/HJuilYIf4a</a> —@WinnipegTMC

Power was expected to be restored to the Confusion Corner area by 5:30 p.m. No time of restoration was posted for the Garden City area as of Wednesday afternoon.