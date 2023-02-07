Western Manitoba highways reopen after being closed by icy conditions

A number of highways that were closed Monday evening across western Manitoba have been reopened.

The poor winter driving conditions shut down several sections of four highways, including:

Highway 5, from the Saskatchewan border to Highway 584.

Highway 45, from Russell to Rossburn.

Highway 16, from Russell to Foxwarren.

Highway 83, from Russell to Highway 57.

The latter two reopened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

The portions of Highway 5 and 45 reopened around 11:30 p.m.