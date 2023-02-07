Western Manitoba highways reopen after being closed by icy conditions
A number of highways that were closed Monday evening across western Manitoba have been reopened.
Poor winter driving conditions shut down several sections of four highways
A number of highways that were closed Monday evening across western Manitoba have been reopened.
The poor winter driving conditions shut down several sections of four highways, including:
- Highway 5, from the Saskatchewan border to Highway 584.
- Highway 45, from Russell to Rossburn.
- Highway 16, from Russell to Foxwarren.
- Highway 83, from Russell to Highway 57.
The latter two reopened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.
The portions of Highway 5 and 45 reopened around 11:30 p.m.
More details about highway conditions are available on the province's website.