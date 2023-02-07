Content
Manitoba

Western Manitoba highways reopen after being closed by icy conditions

A number of highways that were closed Monday evening across western Manitoba have been reopened.

Poor winter driving conditions shut down several sections of four highways

A sign across a snowy highway says Road Closed
A road closed sign is seen in a file photo. Poor winter driving conditions closed parts of four highways in western Manitoba for a few hours on Monday evening. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The poor winter driving conditions shut down several sections of four highways, including: 

  • Highway 5, from the Saskatchewan border to Highway 584.
  • Highway 45, from Russell to Rossburn.
  • Highway 16, from Russell to Foxwarren.
  • Highway 83, from Russell to Highway 57.

The latter two reopened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

The portions of Highway 5 and 45 reopened around 11:30 p.m.

More details about highway conditions are available on the province's website.

