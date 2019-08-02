Icelandic festival celebrates 130 years, from modest to major summer event

It had a modest start over a century ago with a few speeches and foot races, but the annual Gimli Icelandic Festival — now in its 130th year — has become a major event with international connections.

Known as Islendingadagurinn, the festival, which celebrates Icelandic culture and descent, has been held every August long weekend in the Manitoba Interlake town, about 85 kilometres north of Winnipeg, since 1932.

Its roots, however, were first planted in Winnipeg in 1890 with a parade and costumes.

"We've got a decent idea about what it looked like, sort of a pared-down precursor of what we've got now — smaller and humble beginning," said Grant Stefanson, who has been attending the festival his entire life and is now its president.

"It would have been more of a pure celebration, with speeches and highlighting the importance of Icelandic culture in the new world by the immigrants, and probably some fun events just to keep it lively — some sporting contests, like running events and that sort of thing."

The first-ever Icelandic festival started in 1890 with a parade. Now in its 130th year, the event continues to have one. (Leif Norman/Icelandicfestival.com)

Aug. 2 was chosen for the festival date because on that day in 1874, the first Icelandic celebration in North America had taken place in Milwaukee, according to the Islendingadagurinn history page.

The Manitoba festival moved in its 42nd year to be closer to the Icelandic communities of Gimli, Selkirk, Arborg and Hnausa. Gimli is home to the largest concentration of Icelanders outside of Iceland, and its Icelandic festival is now the second-oldest continuous ethnic festival in North America, according to the event's website.

This year's 130th edition continues the tradition of some of those original events, including the parade. And there are still races, including the main one from Winnipeg Beach to Gimli (about 16 kilometres), a 1.5-kilometre fun run and a new 5K race.

Races and a midway are favourite parts of the Icelandic festival. (Leif Norman/Icelandicfestival.com)

Organizers have also brought back the Icelandic fashion show, which features traditional and current garb. The festival's art show is in its 50th year, so the work of some past winners will be on display, said Stefanson, whose own roots in the festival are deep.

Both his father and grandfather are past Icelandic festival presidents.

"So it's in the blood," he said.

The 2019 event also features a new partnership with the Gimli Film Festival, which was held last weekend. That partnership will see screenings of Icelandic films in Gimli's Lady of the Lake theatre during Islendingadagurinn.

5 days of events

Government officials from Iceland will also be in attendance during the festival, which runs from Friday to Monday, including Minister of Education Lilja Alfreðsdóttir, who will give a toast to Canada.

There will also be music, food vendors, artisans selling their goods in the craft market, fireworks, a midway, music and poetry in the park, a golf tournament, a sandcastle building contest, and Islendingadunk — a sport where two people sit on a soap-lubricated plastic pole suspended over the water in Gimli Harbour and try to knock their opponent off using a wet sack filled with sponges.

"It's just going to be fantastic. And our Viking village is always really popular with the Viking battles," said Stefanson.

The full slate of events can be found on the Icelandic festival's website.