Let there be ice: cars peel from West Broadway outdoor rink, flooding begins

Let there be ice for a popular outdoor hockey rink in West Broadway.

The rink at the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre that was being used as a parking lot because of confusion over who pays for the rink's insurance will soon welcome skaters of all abilities.

Volunteers began flooding the surface on Friday.

The City of Winnipeg's property, planning and development department and Broadway neighbourhood groups were at odds over who was to pay for the rink's insurance.

"The insurance bureau helped us find a reasonable quote for the rest of the season," Lawrence Mulhall, executive director of the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre, told CBC Radio's Up To Speed host Ismaila Alfa on Friday afternoon.

The quote is for $2,500, but it is yet to be determined who will be paying the sum, he added.

Aside from recreational use, there was concern because the rink is used for the Snowball Festival, a winter carnival happening this weekend.

"In the interim... we're trying to get the rink up and running for [Saturday] because that would be our victory lap," Mulhall said, adding that the mild weather has presented a challenge.

The magical powers of Elsa, from the movie Frozen, would go a long way, said Dan McMullan, a member of the centre's board of directors who was also on air Friday.

Both Mulhall and McMullan are optimistic that ice will form for the Snowball Festival this weekend. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"Who else would ever think that this would be the weather in Winnipeg in January," McMullan said. "It's just not cold enough. We'll get there, but it is a little disappointing."

The rink brings the community together and allows people to get to one another, both Mulhall and McMullan said, adding that it's used almost 24 hours a day when there's ice.

There's also a rising population of immigrants living in the area trying to participate in a new culture, and part of that is learning to skate, McMullan added.

"Right away, you have the opportunity to reach out to these people, which starts breaking down barriers immediately," he said.

The flooding of the rink has begun. The hope is temperatures drop enough Friday night to get a thin layer of ice, McMullan said.

"We may not have the whole rink up. But the idea is to have enough ice down there where people can strap on a set of skates and give it a whack."