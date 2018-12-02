Skip to Main Content
Heavy ice cuts power to thousands in southwest Manitoba

Frost and ice are being blamed for power outages affecting nearly 5,000 homes and businesses in southwestern Manitoba.

Hydro says extra crews are out tackling downed lines

Thick frost covers a Hydro pole in southwestern Manitoba. The ice and frost caused large swaths of power outages. (Submitted by Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)

"We have extensive ice and frost on power lines with a number of lines down due to weight of ice," the utility tweeted Sunday morning. 

Manitoba Hydro tweeted that the outage began around 7 p.m. Saturday night. 

But as of 11 a.m. Sunday, 4,710 customers remained without power. 

A map of Manitoba Hydro shows the outages near Brandon as of 11 a.m. Sunday. (www.hydro.mb.ca/outages)

Some of the biggest outages: 

  • Prairie Lakes, 22 outages, 1,086 customers. 
  • Cartwright-Roblin, 24 outages, 241 customers. 
  • Deloraine-Winchester, 6 outages, 468 customers. 
  • North Cypress-Langford, 17 outages, 690 customers. 
  • Louise, 23 outages, 410 customers. 
  • Killarney-Turtle Mountain, 35 outages, 223 customers. 

Manitoba Hydro says there are extra crews out Sunday, clearing ice and frost from lines and fixing downed lines. 

Manitoba Hydro crews are dealing with thick frost on lines and poles. (Submitted by Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)

