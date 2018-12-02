Heavy ice cuts power to thousands in southwest Manitoba
Frost and ice are being blamed for power outages affecting nearly 5,000 homes and businesses in southwestern Manitoba.
Hydro says extra crews are out tackling downed lines
"We have extensive ice and frost on power lines with a number of lines down due to weight of ice," the utility tweeted Sunday morning.
Manitoba Hydro tweeted that the outage began around 7 p.m. Saturday night.
But as of 11 a.m. Sunday, 4,710 customers remained without power.
Some of the biggest outages:
- Prairie Lakes, 22 outages, 1,086 customers.
- Cartwright-Roblin, 24 outages, 241 customers.
- Deloraine-Winchester, 6 outages, 468 customers.
- North Cypress-Langford, 17 outages, 690 customers.
- Louise, 23 outages, 410 customers.
- Killarney-Turtle Mountain, 35 outages, 223 customers.
Manitoba Hydro says there are extra crews out Sunday, clearing ice and frost from lines and fixing downed lines.