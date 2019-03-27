Ice-cutting operations begin this week on Red River to reduce potential for ice jams
Machinery cuts, breaks about 28 km of ice on Red River from Selkirk to Netley Creek each spring
Ice-cutting operations will start this week on the Red River as the province aims to prevent ice jams from forming when the spring thaw eventually arrives.
"Predicting when and how our rivers' ice will break up naturally is complex due to varying conditions," Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said in a news release on Monday.
"Knowing this, our government is remaining vigilant and prepared by implementing the ice-jam mitigation program."
Every spring, ice jams are an extremely unpredictable and worrisome issue. Solid ice on the river can cause a dam that blocks the river, forcing it to back up and overflow its banks.
The ice-jam mitigation program, which consists of cutting and breaking river ice, was launched in 2006 to reduce the risk of flooding caused by ice jams on the lower Red River and several other rivers.
Watch: How Amphibex ice-breakers work
Remote-controlled ice-cutting units and three Amphibex icebreakers are used each year to cut and break approximately 28 kilometres of ice on the Red River from Selkirk to Netley Creek for an approximate width of 100 metres.
Ice cutting and breaking is also often completed on the Icelandic River at Riverton and at the outlet of the Portage Diversion.
Notices have been posted in areas where the ice-cutting machines will be working and river users are advised to stay off the ice where notices are posted or where evidence of recent ice cutting is apparent for their own safety.
Ice fishers are also reminded to remove huts or other materials in the areas covered by the ice-mitigation program, the province said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.