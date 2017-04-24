'I'm happy to be in this moment of history': African Winnipegers elated after WHO approves malaria vaccine

Winnipegers originally from African countries are excited that the World Health Organization (WHO) approved a vaccine against malaria, saying it gives them extra comfort knowing their family back in Africa have a way of protecting themselves against the disease.

The WHO is now urging a rollout of the vaccine Mosquirix in children across African countries. The announcement follows a decade of clinical trials in seven African countries.

Umullkheir Aden first heard news that the WHO approved a new malaria vaccine through her family's WhatsApp group chat — which is how she communicates with her family back in Kenya.

At first, her family was asking if the vaccine was a hoax, but once they tracked down a credible news story, the group chat lit up with excitement.

"It's just happiness within the WhatsApp group," said Aden.

"We as a community … the immigrant community who have been ravaged by malaria … we have firsthand experience or we have heard of loved ones who have experienced death from malaria — so we are happy."

Aden is amazed that the vaccine has been approved, and she's eager to learn more about how it was developed, saying she's always been interested in learning about developments in science.

"It took polio 47 years to have a vaccine. And now here … a malaria vaccine is possible," said Aden.

"I'm happy to be in this moment of history."

'Malaria was a death sentence'

Malaria is very common in Kenya, Aden's home country. She contracted it when she was a child, and while she was too young to have any memories of the experience, her mom has since recounted what exactly happened to her.

"She tells me that I had a fever, that I was in and out of it, you know she couldn't take her eyes off of me," said Aden.

"She was terrified because … malaria was a death sentence, so she was really afraid of that."

Umullkheir Aden says her phone lit up when the news was announced that the WHO approved a malaria vaccine. (Submitted by Ummulkheir Aden)

Most cases of malaria occur in sub-Saharan Africa, but cases do appear in regions of Asia, the Western Pacific and the Americas.

In 2019, there were 409,000 deaths from Malaria worldwide, and 274,000 of those deaths occurred in children under five years of age.

"The whole body gets really hot and warm. You lose your strength. It's just horrible. You cannot eat. Some people may be vomiting and things like that," said Frank Indome, the treasurer for African Communities Association of Manitoba Inc. (ACOMI).

About ten years ago Indome contracted malaria when he was visiting his home country, Ghana.

"Fortunately, I was in a research centre and they had some very strong drugs that I had to take. It lasted for about five days for me to get over it, but it's not a fun illness to get."

Indome is thrilled that the vaccine has been approved.

"It's a good thing. It's definitely going to save lives. A lot of people living in the tropics would really breathe a sigh of relief for this," said Indome.

People likely skeptical, hesitant of vaccine

There are preventative medications for malaria, including mefloquine, doxycyline and Malarone, but they only offer protection for a short amount of time. The medications are also very expensive, so they aren't cost-effective for countries ravaged by malaria.

Other measures typically used to curb the spread of malaria include mosquito spraying, and using insecticide-covered netting.

After years of coping with the disease, Indome worries people might be hesitant of the vaccine.

"Usually people are a bit skeptical, too, because in the past there's been trials and some tests done in the tropics," said Indome.

"So initially, even though people are happy that there's a vaccine, [people will] be a bit hesitant."

Questions of availability

Despite the vaccine being approved by the WHO, Indome worries that it won't get to the people that need it the most.

"The issues that these countries usually run into is not getting enough supplies," said Indome.

"If you don't get enough supplies, then those with authority … are the ones that get them … it's a demand and supply thing that leads to some of those issues."

Frank Indome, a board member with ACOMI who has family in Ghana, is excited happy that there's a malaria vaccine, but still worries whether it'll be available to those who need it the most. (Submitted by African Community of Manitoba Inc.)

The worries around availability are also felt by Aden about Kenya.

"That's unfortunately the sad reality of life, especially in a third world country, the people who need it the most might not have access to it," said Aden.

"Some people can simply not afford [it]."

Vaccine for those visiting home

Once the vaccine is available in Canada, Aden says that many immigrant families will probably want to get the jab, making visits home much more safe.

"It's one of those fears they have when they are going back to their country to go visit their families, their relatives," said Aden.

"Having this vaccine is good news, in one of the hardest years — we have had a hard year — so having a vaccine for malaria, that is a sigh of relief. So [the community is] super happy about it as well."

For Indome, he'll definitely consider getting the vaccine ahead of his next trip to Ghana.

"If I were to go home, for example, I have to get all these preventative drugs to take with me," said Indome.

"Those here would definitely go for it instead of taking tablets weekly and things later."