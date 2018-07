Video

'I like the furry ones': Small zookeepers go on exclusive zoo tour

Contest participants submitted reasons why they would make great zookeepers. The chosen winners got a special tour of Assiniboine Park Zoo. They enjoyed getting up close with the bears, birds and other critters in honour of Zookeeper Week around the world.

