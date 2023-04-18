Undisclosed number of people treated for hypothermia after incident at Canada-U.S. border: sheriff's office

An undisclosed number of people are being treated for hypothermia after an incident near the Canada-U.S. border that has RCMP helping out with a search near Sprague, Man., officials in Minnesota said Tuesday.

The Roseau County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBC News that some people are being treated for hypothermia, but had no other information to share as of midday. The office didn't say how many people were involved or offer any other information.

U.S. authorities reached out to Manitoba RCMP for help searching an area of the border near Sprague, about 145 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, for a missing person, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

"We have officers on scene at this time and RCMP search and rescue are headed there as well," she said in an emailed statement.

Over the noon hour, Roseau County Coun. Levi Novacek said he saw helicopters flying in the area.

CBC News has contacted the Canada Border Services Agency for more details.

The community of Roseau is located about 20 kilometres south of Minnesota's shared border with Manitoba.