'It just felt right': Hymn Sing alumni perform at Winnipeg reunion show

Choristers from the long-running CBC show Hymn Sing gathered in Winnipeg this weekend for a reunion decades in the making.

More than 60 former singers from the iconic Winnipeg-shot program, which ran on the CBC for more than 30 years, performed a concert at Bethel Mennonite Church Sunday afternoon.

"You had a full chorus raising the roof of this place," said Tim Wilson, who hosted Hymn Sing in 1968 and 1969, and travelled back to Winnipeg from his home on the East Coast for the reunion.

"We've all come together again to make music."

Tim Wilson who hosted Hymn Sing in 1968 and 1969 and travelled back to Winnipeg from his home in the East Coast for the reunion. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Hymn Sing was one of the longest-running Canadian musical TV shows. The show, which was exactly what its title implies — a group of singers performing primarily hymns and spiritual music — was on the CBC from 1965 to 1996.

The reunion weekend was the brainchild of former chorister John Nelson, who said because the program was cancelled abruptly in the 1990s, participants never got an opportunity for closure.

But with no contact information for the singers — and with former choristers now spread across the globe — bringing them together and planning the weekend took about a year.

Wilson is glad Nelson was able to pull it off.

"We all got together just to compare our memories," he said.

"It just brought back memories of a really foundational event in our lives as lovers of choral music."

Hymn Sing alumni perform reunion show 0:56

Lois Watson-Lyons, who sang with Hymn Sing from 1969 to 1975, said she was "overjoyed" to have the chance to reunite with her friends from the program.

"To be singing with them again is like fitting into a comfortable coat, it just felt right," she said.

"It's unbelievable to have all of these fabulous singers come — people I haven't seen in years.

"It's a fabulous, once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Despite having never had a singing lesson in her life, Watson-Lyons auditioned for and was accepted to join the show. She says it started her on a lifelong career in music.

Lois Watson-Lyons, who sang with Hymn Sing from 1969 to 1975, said the show started her lifelong career in music. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

"It launched me on a path of music that took me to McGill in Montreal to study and then on to Vienna where I lived and studied and then started an opera career," she said.

"Without that start, it might not have ever happened."

Wilson said he hopes the audience enjoyed the performance as much as the signers did.

"These people have followed this program, this music, and this beauty for a big chunk of their lives," he said.

"So I hope that they felt the same excitement as we did."

CBC Hymn Sing from 1970 4:28

