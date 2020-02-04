Worker accuses RM of Gimli, companies of exposing him to dangerous chemicals on the job

An Ontario man suffered cognitive damage, was off work for three months and was told by his doctor to stop driving after he was exposed to what he says were dangerous levels of a poisonous gas while working at a wastewater treatment plant in Manitoba, court documents say.

Daniel Tulen of Beamsville, Ont., is suing three companies and the rural municipality of Gimli for negligence after he says he was exposed to hydrogen sulfide in 2018 at the Gimli Wastewater Treatment Plant, about 85 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The accusations are outlined in a statement of claim filed with Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench on Jan. 27.

Tulen says he wasn't given proper equipment or training to protect himself from the harmful gas. As a result, he says he suffered damages, including impaired cognitive functioning, damaged sinus glands and nerves, sleep apnea and prolonged pain, following his exposure.

The claim doesn't say how much in damages he is seeking.

In January 2018, the RM of Gimli contracted Wescan and Waste 'n WaterTech to change pipes that were damaged by hydrogen sulfide during the process of treating the wastewater from Diageo Canada, a beverage manufacturer.

Tulen worked for GEA Mechanical Equipment Canada, a company that was subcontracted by Wescan at the time, court documents say.

He was not informed or warned by any of the parties involved of high levels of the poisonous compound at the water treatment plant, he alleges in the statement of claim. In addition, he had no training on the gas exposure and had no protective equipment with him.

When Tulen arrived at the plant around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2018, he was asked to sign an awareness form to acknowledge there may be a small amount of the gas on site, the claim says. He also was told it was safe for him to enter the facility without any protective equipment, the court document says.

Daniel Tulen claims he was exposed to high levels of hydrogen sulfide while working at the Gimli Wastewater Treatment Plant in January and February 2018. (Google Maps)

After he started work, he was told by someone who worked for Wescan that there were dangerous levels of hydrogen sulfide, topping 300 parts per million. The actual reading of the gas levels inside the plant that day are unknown because the detector could only read up to 300 parts per million, the statement of claim says.

By noon, Tulen was coughing uncontrollably and had a headache, the claim says. He was then given a partial face mask and a multi-gas detector.

He went back to work the next day, and his symptoms continued to worsen.

On Jan. 31, he went to the wastewater plant and later went to the hospital because he was having difficulty breathing.

Over the next several days, Tulen continued to work at the plant and felt increasingly worse.

He went to the hospital again on Feb. 4 for a buildup of fluid in his ears and chest pains.

When he returned home to Ontario, his doctor told him to stop driving. He was then off work for three months.

The claim says the defendants all knew or ought to have known about the high level of hydrogen sulfide at the facility.

CBC News reached out to the Diageo Canada, Waste 'n WaterTech, Wescan and the RM of Gimli for comment on Monday.

Wescan and the rural municipality declined to comment as the matter is before the courts. Diageo Canada and Waste 'n WaterTech didn't respond.

None of the allegations have been proven in court, and a statement of defence hasn't been filed.