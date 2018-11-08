Driver who survived collision with hydro pole killed when he touches downed wire

A Winnipeg man died after coming into contact with live hydro wires that were knocked down in a crash

RCMP were called to the crash around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Roblin Boulevard, adjacent to Beaudry Park, just west of Winnipeg.

The vehicle was westbound on Roblin when it left the road and hit a pole, knocking down its wires, RCMP said.

The driver, 47, the only person in the car, got out and was electrocuted, police said.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been factors in the collision, the RCMP said. Their investigation continues.

