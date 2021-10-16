Power back on for more than 1,300 Brandon customers: Manitoba Hydro

The lights are back on for over 1,300 customers in Brandon who were left without power for part of Saturday, after heavy construction equipment contacted power lines, Manitoba Hydro says.

The outage primarily affected the southwestern quadrant of the southwestern city, where power went out at about 11 a.m. By about 1:30 p.m., power was restored, Hydro said in a tweet.

There were also two smaller power outages in Brandon that each affected roughly five customers.

Jacob Marks, a spokesperson for the Crown utility, said there was no indication the outages were connected with the larger one.

Elsewhere, just under 1,000 customers were without power in Winnipeg's North Kildonan neighbourhood starting at 11:40 a.m., according to Hydro's outage map.

Marks says that was due to equipment failure in the area.

Part of the area had power restored by just before 1:45 p.m., Hydro tweeted, and work to get power restored for the rest of the area was continuing.

