Power back on for more than 1,300 Brandon customers: Manitoba Hydro
Power also restored for some of the nearly 1,000 customers affected by North Kildonan outage, Hydro says
The lights are back on for over 1,300 customers in Brandon who were left without power for part of Saturday, after heavy construction equipment contacted power lines, Manitoba Hydro says.
The outage primarily affected the southwestern quadrant of the southwestern city, where power went out at about 11 a.m. By about 1:30 p.m., power was restored, Hydro said in a tweet.
There were also two smaller power outages in Brandon that each affected roughly five customers.
Jacob Marks, a spokesperson for the Crown utility, said there was no indication the outages were connected with the larger one.
Elsewhere, just under 1,000 customers were without power in Winnipeg's North Kildonan neighbourhood starting at 11:40 a.m., according to Hydro's outage map.
Marks says that was due to equipment failure in the area.
Part of the area had power restored by just before 1:45 p.m., Hydro tweeted, and work to get power restored for the rest of the area was continuing.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?