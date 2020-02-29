Power back on in west Winnipeg after equipment failure

Power is back on for thousands of people who woke up to no electricity across Winnipeg this morning.

Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Anthonie Koop said the utility started getting reports of the outage around 8 a.m.

Koop said the outage was caused by a fault in a transmission line on Wilkes Avenue. When that happens, a switch is supposed to drop power to another line, but it didn't work.

He said crews had to figure out where the fault was, then transfer power to another line themselves.

Koop said about 6,000 customers through the west part of the city were without power, including the Tuxedo, Sturgeon Creek and Woodhaven areas.

"Customers that are affected range from McGillivray [Boulevard] in the south, all the way to Saskatchewan Avenue in the north," Koop said as crews worked on the problem Saturday morning.