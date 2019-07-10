Skip to Main Content
Exchange District struck by power outages
Parts of Winnipeg’s Exchange District were hit by power outages on Tuesday.  

CBC News
Mantoba Hydro was working Tuesday to repair power outages in Winnipeg's downtown and Exchange District. (Chris Seto/CBC)

Hydro considers the outages "significant" because they affect area businesses during a business day, spokesperson Bruce Owen said.

The problems involve underground power lines, meaning they are difficult to diagnose and repair, Owen said.

"It's a time-consuming process," he said.

He estimated some Exchange District customers could see power back on by 3:45 p.m. CT.

Some downtown core businesses also saw their power go down, but Hydro reported on Twitter the power came back on at 3 p.m. CT.  

