Exchange District struck by power outages
Parts of Winnipeg's Exchange District were hit by power outages on Tuesday.
About 200 Manitoba Hydro customers were affected.
Hydro considers the outages "significant" because they affect area businesses during a business day, spokesperson Bruce Owen said.
The problems involve underground power lines, meaning they are difficult to diagnose and repair, Owen said.
"It's a time-consuming process," he said.
He estimated some Exchange District customers could see power back on by 3:45 p.m. CT.
Some downtown core businesses also saw their power go down, but Hydro reported on Twitter the power came back on at 3 p.m. CT.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> about 191 customers are out of power near China Town. Our crews hope to have the power back on by 3:45 PM <a href="https://t.co/q0iUk3OdBa">pic.twitter.com/q0iUk3OdBa</a>—@manitobahydro