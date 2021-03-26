Hydro pole fires leave 4,300 without power in Winnipeg

Thousands of Winnipeggers are without power and Manitoba Hydro is trying to get them reconnected.

The Crown utility, which is also dealing with a strike that began on Tuesday by 2,300 electrical workers, posted on Twitter Friday morning that outages in the Tuxedo and St. James neighbourhoods have affected about 4,300 customers.

The cause of the outages appears to be pole-top fires, Hydro stated on Twitter.

It is hoping most customers will have their power restored by 4 p.m.