Pole fire leaves 2,850 without power in Transcona
Manitoba Hydro says service should be restored soon
A large power outage has hit Winnipeg's Transcona neighbourhood, leaving 2,850 customers without electricity.
Manitoba Hydro blames a pole fire for the outage.
Crews are working to replace the pole, and power should be back on around 1:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Hydro.
