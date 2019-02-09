Skip to Main Content
Pole fire leaves 2,850 without power in Transcona
date 2019-02-09

Pole fire leaves 2,850 without power in Transcona

A large power outage has hit Winnipeg's Transcona neighbourhood.

Manitoba Hydro says service should be restored soon

Manitoba Hydro says a pole fire has left more than 2,800 customers without electricity. (Submitted by Manitoba Hydro)

A large power outage has hit Winnipeg's Transcona neighbourhood, leaving 2,850 customers without electricity.

Manitoba Hydro blames a pole fire for the outage.

Crews are working to replace the pole, and power should be back on around 1:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Hydro.

This is the area affected by the power outage. (Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)
