Downed subtransmission line leaves close to 5,400 without power near Steinbach

A hydro outage left close to 5,400 people in the Steinbach, Man., area without power early Thursday morning.

Manitoba Hydro said via Twitter the outage is at a downed subtransmission line near Ste. Anne, Man., that feeds multiple stations.

Crews are in the area, but Manitoba Hydro doesn't know when power will be restored for all customers. However, power was restored to customers in the Richer area as of 5:45 a.m.

