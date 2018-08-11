Outage cuts power to approximately 3,400 customers in southwest Winnipeg

Thousands of people are being forced to go without air conditioning on one of the hottest days of the year, thanks to a power outage in southwest Winnipeg.

At about 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Manitoba Hydro tweeted they are responding to an outage affecting approximately 3,400 customers. Their online map shows an area east of the Perimeter, south of the Assiniboine River and north of Wilkes Avenue, extending almost as far east as Fairmont Road.

Map on Manitoba Hydro's website shows the area where approximately 3,400 people were without power Saturday afternoon. (Manitoba Hydro)

In the tweet, Manitoba Hydro said they don't know the cause of the outage and don't have an estimated time for repair.

