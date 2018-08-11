Skip to Main Content
Outage cuts power to approximately 3,400 customers in southwest Winnipeg

Outage cuts power to approximately 3,400 customers in southwest Winnipeg

Manitoba Hydro is reporting an outage affecting approximately 3,400 customers in southwest Winnipeg Saturday.

Manitoba Hydro investigating cause, doesn't yet know when power will return

CBC News ·
Mantoba Hydro tweeted Saturday afternoon crews are working to repair an outage in southwest Winnipeg. (Chris Seto/CBC)

Thousands of people are being forced to go without air conditioning on one of the hottest days of the year, thanks to a power outage in southwest Winnipeg.

At about 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Manitoba Hydro tweeted they are responding to an outage affecting approximately 3,400 customers. Their online map shows an area east of the Perimeter, south of the Assiniboine River and north of Wilkes Avenue, extending almost as far east as Fairmont Road.

Map on Manitoba Hydro's website shows the area where approximately 3,400 people were without power Saturday afternoon. (Manitoba Hydro)

In the tweet, Manitoba Hydro said they don't know the cause of the outage and don't have an estimated time for repair.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us