Lights out in Ste. Agathe after plane knocks out power

A low-flying plane allegedly clipped power lines in southern Manitoba and knocked out electricity in a community.

Bystanders said the aircraft ripped out a section of power lines as it was flying south of Ste. Agathe, near Highway 75, early Thursday evening, Ritchot fire chief Scott Weir reported.

Weir said there was no sign of the plane. No injuries have been reported.

Hydro, firefighter crews and police officers responded to the scene.

Manitoba Hydro estimated it would restore power to more than 1,000 affected customers before midnight.