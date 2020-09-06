Hydro line explodes in Winnipeg's St. Vital area

Manitoba Hydro workers and a fire truck are at the scene in the north part of Winnipeg's St. Vital area after a hydro line exploded and came down on the street on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Crown corporation's outage map, the explosion took place around 2:30 p.m.

The intersection of Inman Avenue at St. Thomas Road is taped off.

The outage is only affecting about five customers, and the estimated restoration time is about 5:30 p.m., according to Manitoba Hydro's website.

The wire could still be seen burning on the road at about 3:30 p.m.

The City of Winnipeg said in an email just before 5 p.m. the crews on scene declared the area safe.

