9,000 households without power in southeast Winnipeg

More than 9,000 homes and businesses in southeast Winnipeg are in the dark Sunday morning due to a power outage.

The large outage is affecting the Windsor Park, St. Boniface and St. Vital areas of Winnipeg, the utility posted on Twitter. Crews will be repairing the downed wires on a major feeder line serving the area near Fermor Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

Cause of Norwood/Windsor Park/St vital outage found. Failed connector on overhead wires caused four spans to fall to ground and trip out line. Repairs underway. Estimated restoration in 45 to 60 minutes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> —@manitobahydro

Hydro is hoping to get the power back on by 10:30 a.m.

Elsewhere, outages remain in the Cranberry Portage and Flin Flon area because another storm moved through the area last night, according to spokesperson Scott Powell.

Crews are continuing to clear trees from lines, replace broken poles and restring overhead wires. Additional staff members were called in yesterday to assist.

Hydro couldn't provide an estimate of when the power will be back on.

Visit hydro.mb.ca to see a live map with updated information on outages.

More from CBC Manitoba: