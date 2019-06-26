Man found dead in quarry near Manitoba Hutterite colony believed drowned

A family is coping with the loss of a man, 37, who is presumed to have drowned in a quarry Monday night.

"They were pretty distressed when we arrived at the scene, but they seem to be relieved that he had been found," said Paul Maendel with the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART).

"Of course there is a lot of tears and anguish about the situation."

RCMP responded to reports of a missing man just after 5 p.m. near a quarry in the rural municipality of St. Andrews. The man was with a group of people who were swimming before he disappeared.

RCMP and emergency service crews, aided by a helicopter, conducted a ground and air search north of Petersfield, Maendel said.

HEART divers pulled the man's body from a gravel pit near Netley Hutterite Colony just after 10 p.m.

"When he wasn't immediately found he had just gone out of eyesight for a few minutes," Maendel said.

"Nobody saw him enter the water and so when they were looking for him they initially thought he had gone back to the colony."

Maendel said the man, who couldn't swim, lived with a mental disability and was typically supervised.

RCMP say an autopsy is being conducted.

