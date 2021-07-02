Owner of killer husky appeals city labelling dog as dangerous

The owner of a Siberian husky that killed two small dogs at a Winnipeg dog daycare is fighting back against a city order it is considered dangerous under its bylaws.

Stephen Lo will appear before council's protection and community services committee on Monday to appeal the Animal Services department's decision to declare the husky, named Obi, dangerous and likely to cause significant harm or injury to people or animals.

Andreina and Keith Holliday's two small dogs, Rocky and Tango, were killed while spending a couple of days at Pooches Playhouse in early May.

Lo met with Animal Services a few days later and after an interview Obi was declared dangerous, city documents show.

Lo was offered four options: Find a home for the husky outside Winnipeg, surrender it to the city, comply with all directives of owning a designated dangerous dog under the city's Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw, or appeal the decision to council.

To keep a dog the city declares as dangerous, it imposes a number of conditions on owners, including ensuring the animal is kept securely confined indoors and out and muzzling and leashing it when off an owner's property. Owners must carry a minimum of $1-million in liability insurance against harm or injury the dog may cause.

Husky was at daycare over last year without issue, owner says

Attempts to contact Lo for comment were unsuccessful.

According to the city's summary of Lo's interview, Obi was going to the same daycare twice a week over the last year with no prior incidents. The dog also went to dog parks and plays with a relative's dog, Lo said.

According to the city's summary account, Lo said he tried to avoid other people and dogs when walking Obi as the dog gets scared of people and shakes.

He does not believe the dog is dangerous, the city stated. Lo, a homeowner, does not live with kids or other pets, the interview summary said.

Asked how he'd prevent Obi from being placed in an unsafe environment, Lo said he'd try to find another daycare and avoid small dogs.

"Resident cautioned not to use a doggie daycare," the summary said.

In the wake of their dogs being killed, Andreina and Keith Holliday called on owners to ask more questions at their dog daycares about safety and emergency protocols.

Pooches Playhouse told CBC in May it welcomed regulation and oversight to standardize safety protocols.