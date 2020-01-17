When I married my wife, Cheryl Miller, I promised to be loyal to her through sickness and in health.

She is my love and soulmate, whom I love dearly.

Unfortunately Cheryl has multiple sclerosis, and has lived with this disease for 45 years.

During this time, I have therefore become an advocate for my precious love — and for all disabled individuals.

Why?

Because they have to spend all their energy trying to live a rewarding life, with many challenges and worries ahead of them.

Cheryl Miller faces her accessibility challenges 'with great fortitude and bravery,' says her husband, Ken Miller. (Submitted by Ken Miller)

Many, including Cheryl, meet these challenges with great fortitude and bravery.

Therefore it is incumbent on me that I continue to fight for changes that will make their lives better.

What are some of the challenges I see and changes that I would like to see?

Nothing is more frustrating than when I can't find a handicapped parking space — especially when a spot is taken by a vehicle without a handicapped permit.

A painted handicapped parking sign on concrete is useless, because after the first snowfall, it's usually covered up.

What is needed are handicapped signs that are on buildings or above ground.

We also need more of them. A lot more.

There are too many places that have a limited number of handicapped parking spots, including close to hospitals!

Oh well, another battle for me to engage in. - Ken Miller

What's more, these spots are rarely supervised, and offenders are rarely ticketed. And on the off chance they are ticketed, the fines vary too much.

Once we've found a parking spot, things don't get much better.

Many places have no ramps to get to the entrance, and often have two sets of doors to go through at a time, or lack automatic doors.

Access to these buildings is therefore extremely difficult.

Some of the doors also have a lip, where a wheelchair might tip over. (It doesn't take much.)

Entrances and sidewalks are often uneven and dangerous.

Many beaches are inaccessible, in my opinion, because of little or no regard for the disabled. At least the beach at Birds Hill Provincial Park has beach access mats, but their handicapped trail cannot be safely travelled in a wheelchair!

Oh well, another battle for me to engage in.

Now let's compare Canada to the United States and their Americans with Disabilities Act of 1991.

In it, there are clear federal requirements for accessible parking.

What's more, states can also create further requirements and enforcement measures.

These requirements also are enforced by local law officials instead of private parking authorities.

Canadians with disabilities have enough challenges to contend with. - Ken Miller

Cheryl and I have been fortunate to vacation in Maui for several years and we don't think we've seen an individual illegally park in a handicapped zone.

We also always find a handicapped parking spot, even when tourism is at its highest.

Possible reasons?

The signs in Maui state the fines associated with the offence.

Ken Miller snapped this photo of a parking sign in Hawaii, which clearly states the fines attached to illegally parking in the spot. (Submitted by Ken Miller) In Manitoba, parking signs for people with disabilities do not spell out the fines for those who park illegally. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

For example, my wife and I noticed handicapped signs that say "HANDICAPPED PERMIT REQUIRED MAXIMUM FINE $500."

Furthermore, Cheryl and I witnessed handicapped parking spaces regularly being supervised in Maui.

And unlike here, these parking requirements are enforced by local law officials — the Maui police — instead of private parking authorities.

Also, all of their signs are above ground where they are easy to see.

Does the United States ensure better care for the disabled than Canada?

When it comes to accessibility, in my opinion, the answer is a resounding "YES."

I have talked to different government agencies and officials about implementing changes to make the lives of disabled individuals easier. It has been a never-ending battle with many obstacles, but one that I will gladly continue.

My God, Canadians with disabilities have enough challenges to contend with every day!

On a final note, we have an aging population, which, realistically, could mean an increase of disabled individuals.

What we need are far-sighted and compassionate women and men, who can empathise with the disabled community.

In fact, I invite them to live a day … no, a month … no, a year, with the challenges my wife and I have to contend with.

Until the people in power make the necessary changes to make the lives of individuals with disabilities better, the quest will continue for their human (God-given) rights!