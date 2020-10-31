Vigil marks 1-year anniversary of fatal stabbing of 3-year-old boy

Family and friends of a three-year-old boy who died after a brutal stabbing last year came together Friday night for a candlelight vigil to remember him.

Hunter Straight-Smith was taken off life-support and died on Nov. 2, 2019, four days after he was stabbed multiple times while sleeping in his Pritchard Avenue home.

Those who knew him remembered him as a happy, smart little boy who dreamed of becoming a police officer.

At the vigil on Pritchard Avenue Friday night, mask-wearing attendees held up large photos of a smiling Hunter while a woman sang softly in the background.

Family friend Darryl Contois said not a day goes by that the boy's family doesn't think about him.

"It's hard when you're not able to tell your baby you love them because they're gone," Contois said.

"It breaks your heart. Someday I hope we see him when it's our time to go, and he's there with open arms."

Hunter Straight-Smith, 3, was stabbed while he slept on Oct. 30, 2019. (Submitted by family)

He said he recently visited Hunter's grave site in Hollow Water First Nation.

"I miss the little guy too," he said.

Family and friends of Hunter held up large photos of the three-year-old boy. (Travis Golby/CBC News ) The vigil took place on Pritchard Avenue, near where Hunter was found stabbed. (Travis Golby/CBC News )

Dan Jensen was charged with second-degree murder in the boy's death last year.

His trial is set to begin Sept. 13, 2021.

Police have said on the night Hunter was stabbed, Jensen, who is not the child's biological father, was with Smith's mother — his on-again, off-again girlfriend — at a location on Main Street when they got into an argument that escalated into a violent assault.

From there, police believe the accused went to the home on Pritchard Avenue to see the boy.