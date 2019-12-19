The family of a three-year old Winnipeg boy who died after he was stabbed in his sleep is planning to raise funds this Christmas to give him a proper grave marker.

Hunter Straight-Smith is buried in a cemetery in Hollow Water First Nation, but he has no headstone because his parents can't afford one, his aunt Bianca Smith told CBC on Thursday.

"He just has a [wooden] cross and we don't know how long that is going to last," said Smith. "He deserves a headstone, and it's expensive."

Smith said the family wants a headstone which could cost anywhere between $2,000 and $5,000.

"We want to get him a nice one, an angel one," Smith said.

Dozens of flowers, cards and teddy bears are piled up and buried in snow surrounding a tree in front of the North End home where the toddler lived.

Flowers, teddy bears and cards continue to pile up outside the home where three-year-old Hunter Straight-Smith was killed on Oct. 30. (Lyza Sale CBC)

Smith said it is hard to look at.

"This is actually my second time here at his house, and it's so hard … because it's like I can still see him running around and hear him," she said. "I miss his laugh the most."

"Celebrating Christmas without Hunter, it's not right, he should be here," Smith said.

Hunter was stabbed multiple times while sleeping in his bedroom on the morning of Oct. 30.

The toddler was home with other relatives at the time, but police said Hunter was the only one who was attacked. The child was sent to hospital in critical condition and placed on life-support.

Mother's ex-boyfriend charged

His mother's ex-boyfriend, Dan Jensen, 33, was initially charged with attempted murder for the attack on Hunter. The charges were upgraded to second-degree murder after he was taken off life support on Nov. 2.

"It's still fresh for me," said Smith. "Every day I cry and I feel more anger."

Hunter's murder made national headlines and highlighted issues surrounding domestic violence.

His family says Hunter had talked about becoming a police officer when he grew up, to catch the "bad guys."

Those dreams were honoured at a wake attended by hundreds of people, where Hunter was made an honorary constable with the Winnipeg Police Service. Two police officers presented Hunter's family with an honorary badge and a plaque at the service.

Bianca Smith says family is hoping to raise funds to buy a headstone for her three-year-old nephew Hunter Straight-Smith, who was stabbed to death in October. She said he deserves a proper resting place. (Lyza Sale CBC)

Smith said she is speaking out about Hunter a week before Christmas because she wants to keep his memory alive.

"It's like after he was buried, to me I feel it's like he is forgotten, that's the hardest part."

Smith said the funeral costs in Hollow Water were covered by Manitoba Victim Services. But she said the family hasn't heard whether there will be funding available to buy a headstone.

The family said they don't want to wait and are going ahead with plans to raise funding on their own.

Smith said the family is starting to plan fundraising events that include card games and bingo in their home community of Hollow Water and in Winnipeg, and the hope is to start a fundraising campaign on social media in the coming days.

Smith said she hopes the community will respond and never forget the little boy who she said was a happy kid and loved the holidays.

"He wanted Paw Patrol, cars, and a PJ Mask toy, that was his favourite," she said. "He was always excited to open Christmas gifts."