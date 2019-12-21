Monument maker donates $5,000 to campaign to buy headstone for Hunter Straight-Smith

A monument maker has donated $5,000 to help buy a headstone for Hunter Straight-Smith, the three-year old Winnipeg boy who died after he was stabbed in his sleep.

His aunt Bianca Smith, who has been running a campaign to raise money for a headstone, says she was contacted Friday by Everlasting Memorials in West St. Paul about contributing.

"I'm very, very happy. I was shocked when I got the message from him. It means a lot," she said.

The toddler is buried in a cemetery in Hollow Water First Nation, but he has no headstone because his parents can't afford one. The funeral costs were covered by Manitoba Victim Services, but Smith said the family hasn't heard whether there will be funding available to buy a headstone.

Three-year old Hunter Straight-Smith was stabbed in his sleep on Oct. 30, 2019. He was taken off life support on Nov. 2. (Submitted by family)

Matthew From, one of the co-owners of Everlasting Memorials, said they heard about the campaign and wanted to help.

"It just felt like it's something that we can do to to reach out to the family and help somebody out," he said.

Smith said her online campaign raised a little over $500 overnight. She's now paused that campaign.

Now, the family is in the process of deciding what kind of headstone they want to buy, though Smith said she has one in mind in the shape of an angel.

They plan to install it on Hunter's birthday on June 4.