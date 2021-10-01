Aunt of 3-year-old stabbed in Winnipeg tells court his death has been traumatic
The aunt of Hunter Straight-Smith told a Winnipeg court that life has been empty since the three-year-old was stabbed and killed in his home two years ago.
Daniel Jensen automatically sentenced to life in prison, no chance of parole for 25 years
Roxanna Moar says in a victim-impact statement that it's hard to look at photos or watch videos of Hunter Straight-Smith.
Moar's statement was read by a Crown prosecutor Friday at the sentencing hearing of Daniel Jensen.
Jensen, who is 34, was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the 2019 death of his former girlfriend's son.
The Crown argued at trial that Jensen attacked the boy as a way to get back at Hunter's mother after the couple got into a violent fight.
Jensen automatically received a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.