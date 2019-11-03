'It just hits home': Memorial growing at house where 3-year-old was stabbed in his sleep

A memorial with teddy bears, toys and food is growing outside a home where a three-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times while he was sleeping earlier this week.

Now a candlelight vigil will be held for Hunter Straight-Smith, who was taken off life support on Saturday afternoon and died shortly after.

"We just saw a little sign for Hunter and we just wanted to send our prayers for him," Irene Strykowski said. She and her sister Margaret stopped by on their way home from church.

Hunter Straight-Smith, 3, was taken off life-support and died on Saturday, his aunt told CBC News. (Submitted by family)

Hunter was found with multiple stab wounds when police arrived at a house on Pritchard Avenue, in the city's North End, around 2:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital in grave condition, given two blood transfusions and put on life support. He was taken off life support Saturday afternoon, his aunt Roxanne Moar told CBC News.

Hunter's mother, Clarice Smith, was holding his hand when he died, Moar said.

He is being remembered by loved ones as a happy, curious boy who wanted to be a police officer.

Margaret Strykowski told CBC News she is one of the many people in the community who was moved by the loss.

People are dropping by a memorial for Hunter Straight-Smith with food, stuffed animals or just to pray for the family. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

"When I heard it it just hits home. A three-year-old, like it just hits right in the heart," Margaret said. "We had to stop."

The vigil is taking place on Sunday at 7 p.m. outside of the family's home in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue.

"I think the parents right now are going through a great loss and I've seen that the community, and I'm sure their friends and their family are trying to be their compassion and their thoughts," said Irene.

"There are people who have heard about this and are horrified by the actions and that there are people who maybe aren't directly in contact with or know her, but that we're there for her."

Daniel Jensen, 33, has been charged with attempted murder and assault causing bodily harm, as well as six counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance and failing to comply with a probation order.