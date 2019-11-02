3-year-old stabbed in Winnipeg taken off life support, aunt says

A three-year-old boy, who was stabbed multiple times while sleeping Wednesday morning in his Winnipeg home, was taken off life-support Saturday, his aunt said.

"It's happening now," Roxanne Moar told CBC News in a message received Saturday afternoon.

Hunter Straight-Smith was found with multiple stab wounds when police arrived at a house on Pritchard Avenue, in the city's North End, around 2:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

Hunter was taken to hospital in grave condition and given two blood transfusions. He was taken off life support Saturday afternoon. His mother, Clarice Smith, was with him, according to Moar.

Daniel Jensen, 33, has been charged with attempted murder and assault causing bodily harm, as well as six counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said on the night Hunter was stabbed, Jensen, who is not the child's biological father, was with Smith — his on-again, off-again girlfriend — at a location on Main Street when they got into an argument that escalated into a violent assault.

Smith suffered a number of injuries in that incident, police said.

"They're not believed to be life-threatening, but I don't want to characterize them as minor either," Murray said earlier this week.

From there, police said Jensen walked to the home a few blocks away on Pritchard Avenue, between Salter and Charles streets, and attacked Hunter.

According to court records, Jensen was charged in July with assault with a weapon and uttering threats against the child's mother.

Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service said at a press conference Saturday that everyone in the community is affected by this homicide.

Two vigils were held earlier this week in support of the child.

Clarice Smith, Hunter Straight-Smith's mother, weeps for her son at a vigil Friday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"The family has to live with that every day and will for the rest of their lives. People in the community who may not even have known the individual but live there are traumatized when they know someone's been killed on their block or their street or their community," Carver said.

"I think it touches everyone who hears about it in different ways."

He said first responding officers are traumatized, as well.