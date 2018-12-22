Winnipeg officially has a new sign to celebrate one of its more famous (to locals, at least) landmarks. The members of the local sketch comedy troupe HUNKS weigh in on the new sign.

Do you know where Westview Park is? We certainly don't.

Do you know where Garbage Hill is? Of course you do!

Nine out of 10 Winnipeggers have plunged down Garbage Hill's icy slopes as a kid, watched a sunset from its apex of graffiti-stained stones with a date, or done something mildly illegal on this trash-filled hill on many an occasion.

And no one, not one person we know, calls it Westview Park.

It's Garbage Hill. We all call it Garbage Hill. And we love Garbage Hill.

We love knowing that Winnipeg, a city of smaller towns slapped together by time and twisted thoroughfares, took a great big pile of our old diapers and turned it into something beautiful.

Winnipeggers revel in reclaiming the gritty things in life. - HUNKS

As the voyageurs turn our horrid winter snow into stunning sculptures for Festival du Voyageur and weathered, rusted steel was used to craft downtown's Upper Fort Garry Heritage Wall, Winnipeggers revel in reclaiming the gritty things in life and reusing them to create ways we can drink beers outside.

Mystery artist

So, when a mysterious artist named "James" slapped some crappy drywall and scrap wood together, made a Hollywood sign homage to our beloved Garbage Hill and Banksy-style secreted it onto our town's one mound, of course we Winnipeggers leapt up to cheer at it.

Tell it like it is James!

Confusion Corner is hair-tearingly confusing. The Perimeter is our city's circular asphalt moat. Winnipeggers delight in pointing out our own flaws — we are direct, we're cheap and we love it.

The original Garbage Hill sign. The identity of the artist remains a Winnipeg mystery. (Submitted by Ivy Infortuno)

Compliment any Winnipegger on any piece of clothing and see the joy spread across their face, as they tell you how they found it in an alleyway behind the dumpster with the tags still on.

With that in mind, the story of Garbage Hill makes a lot of sense.

A new lease on life for a pile of trash

Take a pile of garbage, slap some sod on it, call it Garbage Hill and send your kids to go play on it.

Direct, cheap, and takes something old and busted and makes it fun again.

Sounds like the Winnipeg spirit to me. Aren't we all just a pile of garbage with a new lease on life?

We're garbage-tobogganing winter warriors! - HUNKS

We hate to admit we're like that. At least some of us do.

That's why "The Man" tore James's original masterpiece down and reassigned the Garbage Hill sign 1.0 to garbage once more.

But we know who we are. And our collective voice rang out all across social media.

@garbagehill on Instagram has more social media followers than both my parents and three of my aunts combined.

The sign is the perfect tongue-in-cheek chic style we love to flaunt.

We're garbage-tobogganing winter warriors! We want the world to know that Winnipeg may be a bit trashy at times, and we may be a little cold and cranky, but our greatest quality might just be making the best of a bad situation.

Long live Garbage Hill

So Bowman and the city hall boys bowing to popular opinion and commissioning a bright and shining new Garbage Hill sign is a definite win for this downtrodden town's sense of poking fun at oneself.

And a win for our anonymous artistic hero "James," a reticent recycling renaissance man quoted as saying of the outpouring of love for his sign, "The noise sounds so nice from far away."

From HUNKS' secret writing lair, we say, thank you for being brave enough to share your sense of art and adventure with us, James.

HUNKS sketch comedy troupe celebrate the not-so-hidden meaning of the new Garbage Hill sign. (Supplied/HUNKS)

In summary, we ask you: Would you take your first date to Garbage Hill, get a sick selfie in front of the sign, and see the entire city skyline from four storeys up?

We would. We have. (Maybe this is why we keep having first dates.)

That being said, every landmark the world over has a few unsightly stains. And Winnipeg's longing to never take ourselves too seriously lives out loud and on display in this, our most recent indulgence in self-deprecation.

Much love to, and long live, Garbage Hill. You might just be the filth-filled humble heart of our fair city.

- HUNKS

This column is part of CBC's Opinion section. For more information about this section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.