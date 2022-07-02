'Cancel Canada Day' rally brings hundreds to Manitoba Legislature grounds

Hundreds of people clad in orange shirts marched through downtown Winnipeg late Friday afternoon to honour Indigenous children who died in residential schools.

The crowd left the intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street at 5 p.m., and arrived on the grounds outside the Manitoba Legislative Building as a rally called "Cancel Canada Day" got underway.

Winnipeg police urged motorists in the area to choose an alternate route or expect delays during the march.

It's the second year that rallies were held in Winnipeg on Canada Day to call attention to the painful legacy of the country's residential schools system.

On July 1, 2021, two statues of British monarchs were toppled during a rally aimed at replacing national holiday celebrations with actions in memory of hundreds of Indigenous children buried in unmarked graves at residential schools across the country.

A statue of Queen Victoria that was toppled and beheaded was deemed by the provincial government to be beyond repair and won't be restored.