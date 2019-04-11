Winnipeg Humane Society team sees increase in animal welfare calls

Increasing numbers of animal welfare calls are keeping the Winnipeg Humane Society's investigations and emergency response team busy, while taking an emotional toll on some workers.

In the first three months of 2019, the team that fields reports of animal cruelty and emergencies has responded to 413 animal welfare calls. This number is higher than the same three-month period in any of the past four years.

The unit — which only has one emergency service vehicle — responded to 1,129 of these calls in 2015, and 1,542 in 2016. This number rose to 1,575 calls in 2017 and 1,737 in 2018.

Heather Neil, the organization's director of investigations and emergency response, has worked in animal protection for eight years. In that time, she's seen some of the most heartwarming and most devastating scenarios, from hoarding situations, to sick and injured animals, to people no longer able to take care of their pets.

"Animals are such a big part of people's families. Many people consider them like their children," she said.

"It's always emotional, especially when someone is in a position [where] they just can't do it because of whatever situation they've found themselves in."

Neil says the increase in calls may be partly due to social media.

"As a society, we're more aware of animal welfare," Neil said. "It's become easier for people to report and share information. And that includes everything from pictures to actual worded complaints."

Stories 'not fit for public consumption'

Amy Snaz, who worked on the team in 2011, said the job was one of the best — and one of the toughest — she's ever had.

Snaz said she applied for the job after seeing online that the team was hiring. For her, it seemed like the perfect fit, she said.

"I've always loved animals, and I loved the idea of the job," Snaz said.

Amy Snaz and the puppy she helped rescue early in her time with the Winnipeg Humane Society's investigations and emergency response team. (Amy Snaz/Facebook)

Snaz said she has lots of great memories from the experience. On one of the first calls she went on, a puppy was surrendered after multiple visits by animal protection officers to its owner's home.

"I got to see the puppy come in and get adopted by a better family," she said. "That was pretty wonderful."

Snaz still has a photo of herself with that puppy. But she said she tries not to think about most of the other animals she saw on the job.

"I have lots of cases that stick with me in other ways that I don't talk about," Snaz said.

"They're just not fit for public consumption."

There's a long list of the things the response team would see on any given day, she said: animals hit by cars, animals with life-threatening injuries, animals living in abusive situations.

"It was very emotionally draining," Snaz said. "We had to put down a lot of animals. We dealt with very sad owners. It was a very difficult job."

I had to quit before it consumed me. - former emergency response team member Amy Snaz

Snaz has lived with mental illness her whole life, and said the work took a toll on her mental health.

"I got way too emotionally invested too quickly, and I wasn't monitoring myself and being careful," she said. "I had to quit before it consumed me."

Snaz spent a year on the emergency response team before leaving in 2012, but she said she doesn't regret a minute of her experience.

"Honestly, it was amazing," she said. "It was tough, but very rewarding."

Animal rescues show best, worst in people

While the emergency rescue team often deals with difficult situations, they also see lots of success stories. Neil said the job is different every day — it's what she loves about it.

"It gives you the ability to learn to help," she said.

"It also allows us to interact with the community and provide support to the community. We don't always just rescue animals … we help educate."

This support can help turn situations around for animals and people, Neil said.

"You meet some great people who really want to do their best," she said.

"And you meet those people a year later, and things are have kind of come full circle. They're doing great, and the animals are doing great … You can always feel good about those."