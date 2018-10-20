Winnipeggers take to the streets in fight against human trafficking

Winnipeggers joined others around the world for a silent walk Saturday with the hope of one day seeing an end to human trafficking.

The walk through downtown Winnipeg was part of Walk for Freedom, an international event aiming to raise awareness about modern-day slavery.

"I don't think a lot of people realize that (human trafficking and slavery) is the largest growing industry in the world today," said organizer Kelly Genn as marchers gathered at Memorial Park.

"It's right here in our city, in our country and around the world. It happens everywhere."

Kelly Genn hosted Winnipeg’s A21 Walk for Freedom Saturday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The walks are organized by A21 (Abolishing Slavery in the 21st Century), a not-for-profit group working to abolish slavery around the globe.

According to the A21 website, the global slavery industry brings in $150 billion (USD) every year.

'It's typically children'

Types of trafficking including sex trafficking, forced labour, bonded labour — forcing a person to work for low wages to pay back an impossible debt — child soldiers, and involuntary domestic servitude, according to A21's website.

The group says there are millions of slaves around the world today. Genn says here in Canada, the average age of someone recruited into human trafficking is between the ages of 12 and 14.

"It's not even adults. It's typically children," she said.

Those taking part Saturday walked single file, which Genn explained was to represent each individual person affected by slavery.

The walk was done single file in recognition of every individual person affected by slavery. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"To remember each one," said Genn, who added they also walked in silence to reflect the sombre topic of slavery.

"We need more people to know about human trafficking and the fact that there are organizations that are trying to combat human trafficking in the world."

Genn says anyone who suspects someone is a victim of human trafficking should call police.

"Sometimes we can be too scared to make that call, but we have to do it," she said.