Skip to Main Content
Human skull found in RM of Taché: RCMP

Human skull found in RM of Taché: RCMP

Police believe the remains have been there for an extended period of time.

Remains found by hunter are old, police say

CBC News ·
RCMP say historical human remains were found in the RM of Taché on Saturday. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

RCMP say they are investigating after a human skull was found by a hunter in the R.M. of Taché last Saturday. 

The Steinbach detachment was called by the hunter at about 7 p.m. Officers and specialists from the forensic identification unit went to the scene to confirm the skull was human. 

Police say they believe the remains have been there for an extended period of time, but don't know precisely how long. 

Police are now working to identify the remains, with assistance from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No other details have been released at this time. 

More from CBC Manitoba: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us