Human skull found in RM of Taché: RCMP

RCMP say they are investigating after a human skull was found by a hunter in the R.M. of Taché last Saturday.

The Steinbach detachment was called by the hunter at about 7 p.m. Officers and specialists from the forensic identification unit went to the scene to confirm the skull was human.

Police say they believe the remains have been there for an extended period of time, but don't know precisely how long.

Police are now working to identify the remains, with assistance from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No other details have been released at this time.

