Fraudulent pamphlets with vaccine misinformation circulating with Manitoba Human Rights Commission logo

The Manitoba Human Rights Commission is alerting the public about fraudulent pamphlets with the commission logo that contain information about the human rights code and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

"These pamphlets are fake, have not been issued by us and contain content regarding COVID-19 vaccines that is false," the commission said in a statement released Friday.

The commission encourages Manitobans to get their information on coronavirus and vaccines from credible sources. That includes public health officials, the province's COVID-19 website and medical professionals.

Regarding human rights, the Manitoba Human Rights Commission is the best source, the commission said. The organization recently released a guide to human rights considerations related to COVID-19 vaccines.

The commission acknowledged vaccines play a critical role in protecting the public from COVID-19.

"Growing vaccination rates have led to a corresponding drop in COVID-19 transmission, lower hospitalization rates and fewer deaths," the commission said. "Increased vaccination rates safeguard human rights by protecting individuals most at risk of severe COVID-19 related outcomes and reduce the need for restrictive public health measures."

Anyone who comes across one of the fraudulent documents is asked to destroy or report it to the commission.

The public can contact the commission by email at hrc@gov.mb.ca or over the phone at 204-945-3007 or toll-free at 1-888-884-8681.