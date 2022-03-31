Human remains found northwest of Winnipeg

RCMP teams are scouring a rural area northwest of Winnipeg after human remains were discovered there on Wednesday evening.

Police were called around 6:45 p.m. to an area off Road 79 North in the Rural Municipality of Woodlands — just west of Highway 6.

The identity of the remains is unknown, RCMP said in a news release. No other information about the discovery has been provided.

Major crimes investigators, along with forensic identification services and an anthropology team, are currently on site, RCMP said.

