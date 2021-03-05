Human remains found near Red River in Winnipeg's North End

Human remains have been found near the river in Winnipeg's North End.

Police were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to Alfred Avenue, off Main Street and near the Red River, after someone came across what they believed was a dead person.

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the discovery, police said.

The age and identity of the deceased person are unknown at this time, police said, noting that a post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

The homicide unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More news from CBC Manitoba: