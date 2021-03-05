Human remains found near Red River in Winnipeg's North End
Human remains have been found near the river in Winnipeg's North End.
Age and identity of the remains are unknown at this time, police say
Police were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to Alfred Avenue, off Main Street and near the Red River, after someone came across what they believed was a dead person.
Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the discovery, police said.
The age and identity of the deceased person are unknown at this time, police said, noting that a post-mortem examination has been scheduled.
The homicide unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
