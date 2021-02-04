Human remains found on Sagkeeng First Nation: RCMP

Human remains were discovered Wednesday afternoon along the shore of a river on Sagkeeng First Nation, police said.

A report came in around 4:35 p.m. of human remains found, Powerview RCMP said in a news release on Thursday morning.

The remains were found near the shore of the Winnipeg River off Highway 11 on Sagkeeng First Nation, which is located about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. Both the RCMP and First Nation Safety Officers contained the area.

Major crime and forensic identification services are helping with the investigation. A forensic anthropologist will also be at the scene on Thursday, the release says.

More information will be released once available, RCMP said.

